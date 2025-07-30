Udupi Diocese Condemns Arrest and Assault of Catholic Nuns in Chhattisgarh

Udupi: The Diocese of Udupi expresses its deep sorrow, moral outrage, and unequivocal condemnation of the unfortunate incident that took place on 25 July 2025 at Durg Railway Station, Chhattisgarh, where two Catholic Religious Sisters were reportedly wrongfully detained and physically assaulted, allegedly at the instigation of communal elements.

In a Press Release, the Diocese stated that the Sisters were accompanying three young women, all legally adults and travelling with full knowledge and written consent from their parents. Despite this, in an appalling display of religious prejudice and disregard for basic civil liberties, they were detained, harassed, and maligned. Even more disturbing is the fact that the police denied the parents access to their daughters, violating the spirit and letter of justice. The subsequent addition of charges under Section 4 of the Chhattisgarh Freedom of Religion Act, 1968, which was not part of the original FIR, raises serious concerns of procedural manipulation and misuse of legal instruments.

It is deeply distressing that those entrusted with upholding the law appear to have yielded to sectarian pressures, rather than standing firm as custodians of justice and impartiality. The Catholic Religious Sisters, who have for decades selflessly served the nation through education, healthcare, and social empowerment, deserve not only our gratitude but also protection from public humiliation and abuse.

In a nation that celebrates the ethos of “Beti Bachao, Beti Padao”, the increasing vulnerability of women—especially from minority communities—betrays the spirit of such noble intentions. When the law is bent by vested interests, and silence greets acts of violence, our democracy begins to tremble at its roots.

In the light of this grave injustice, we make a fervent appeal to the Hon’ble Prime Minister of India, the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, and all concerned authorities to:

Ensure the immediate and unconditional release of the two Religious Sisters and the three young women; Initiate legal action against those responsible for lodging false and inflammatory complaints; Hold accountable the law enforcement officers who failed in their constitutional duty to protect the innocent.

May truth triumph over falsehood, and may our nation remain a land where freedom of conscience, human dignity, and communal harmony are not only protected but cherished.



