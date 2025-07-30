Rs 300 Crore Sea Erosion Mitigation Project Announced by Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda

Udupi: In a decisive move to combat the persistent issue of sea erosion plaguing Karnataka’s coastal districts, Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda has announced the implementation of a Rs 300 crore project aimed at providing a long-term solution. The initiative follows directives from the Chief Minister and will be preceded by a comprehensive scientific study conducted by a team of experts.

The Minister’s announcement came during a visit to Udupi district on Wednesday, where he reviewed the progress of his department and inspected erosion-affected areas in Thottam village, Kaup taluk. Speaking to reporters, Minister Gowda acknowledged the recurring nature of sea erosion over the past two to three decades, particularly during the monsoon season.

“Sea erosion has been a recurring issue for the last 20–30 years, especially during the monsoons,” the Minister stated. He also referenced a report submitted by a team of experts from IIT Madras, which estimated the cost of protection at approximately Rs 15 crore per 100 meters. “We will need to study this carefully before implementation.”

By the Chief Minister’s instructions, the Deputy Commissioners of the three coastal districts have been directed to submit proposals for Rs 100 crore each, culminating in the total project cost of Rs 300 crore. This allocation underscores the government’s commitment to addressing the urgent needs of the coastal communities affected by erosion.

Beyond sea erosion, the Minister also addressed the issue of landslides in coastal and Malnad regions. He revealed that Deputy Commissioners of six districts prone to landslides during the monsoon have been instructed to draft a Rs 500 crore proposal to address these concerns. The proposal will encompass permanent measures such as the construction of retaining walls to mitigate the risk of landslides.

Focusing specifically on the Udupi district, Minister Gowda announced that a proposal for Rs 100 crore will be prepared for sea erosion mitigation efforts. Additionally, a separate proposal for Rs 50 crore will be put forth to tackle landslide-related issues within the district.

The event was attended by key officials and local leaders, including Deputy Commissioner Swaroopa T.K., Assistant Commissioner Rashmi, Kaup Tahsildar Pratibha, senior Congress leaders Vinay Kumar Sorake, Ashok Kumar Kodavoor, and M.A. Gafoor, signifying a collaborative approach to addressing these critical environmental challenges. The Rs 300 crore sea erosion mitigation project and the broader efforts to combat landslides represent a significant investment in the safety and well-being of Karnataka’s coastal and Malnad regions.



