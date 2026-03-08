Udupi Diocese Holds Special Prayers for Peace Amidst Middle East Tensions

Udupi: In response to escalating tensions in the Middle East, particularly concerning Iran and its neighboring nations, the Roman Catholic Diocese of Udupi conducted special prayers for peace in all its churches on Sunday. This initiative followed a call from the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India, urging the Christian community nationwide to unite in prayer for peace.

During Sunday morning Mass, priests throughout the diocese led their congregations in supplications for peace. Several churches also held adoration of the Blessed Sacrament preceding the Holy Mass. The faithful fervently prayed for the cessation of war, imploring divine guidance for world leaders to secure peace in the Middle East and the Gulf countries.

Clergy members emphasized the devastating consequences of war, highlighting the tragic loss of innocent lives and the enduring grief inflicted upon families. They further noted the severe environmental destruction caused by explosives in war-torn regions. They stressed the critical need for world leaders to prioritize dialogue over armed conflict, advocating for a concerted effort towards achieving lasting peace.

Special prayers were offered at prominent churches within the diocese, including Our Lady of Sorrows Church in Udupi by Rev. Fr. Charles Menezes, Milagres Cathedral by Rev. Fr. Ferdinand Gonsalves, Holy Rosary Church by Rev. Fr. Paul Rego, and St. Lawrence Basilica by Rev. Fr. Alban D’Souza.

Rev. Dr. Gerald Isaac Lobo, Apostolic Administrator of the Udupi Diocese, conveyed a message underscoring that war is not a viable solution to every crisis. He voiced deep concern regarding the humanitarian suffering caused by war and instability, which he described as inflicting profound wounds on the global human family. A particular concern was expressed for the safety and well-being of Indian citizens residing and working in various Middle Eastern countries, many of whom support their families through their work abroad and contribute significantly to both the Church and the nation’s development. He implored world leaders to implement measures ensuring their safety and security during this precarious period.

Rev. Fr. Dennis D’Sa, Public Relations Officer of the Udupi Diocese, delivered a sermon emphasizing the universal human desire for peace, harmony, and happiness. He noted that the recent war-like situation in the Middle East has engendered anxiety among Indians and other residents of the Gulf countries. He reiterated the diocesan leadership’s directive for churches to observe a special day of prayer for peace, incorporating prayers into the liturgy and reflecting on the paramount importance of peace and harmony. Fr. D’Sa emphasized the sanctity of human life and the collective responsibility to protect it, urging world leaders to champion dialogue over violence as the means to establish global peace and harmony.

In addition to the special Sunday prayers, the faithful have been encouraged to participate in daily Rosary prayers for peace from March 8 to 14. Furthermore, March 13 (Friday) was designated as a day of fasting and prayer, with individuals offering sacrifices for world peace and for the safety of those affected by violence. Through these concerted efforts, the Christian community hopes for the dissipation of hatred, the cessation of violence, and the ultimate triumph of peace throughout the world.