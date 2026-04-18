Udupi Diocese Prepares for Episcopal Ordination and Installation of Bishop Leslie Clifford D’Souza

Udupi: Final preparations are complete for the Episcopal ordination and installation of the Most Rev. Dr. Leslie Clifford D’Souza as the second Bishop of the Udupi Diocese. The solemn ceremony is scheduled to take place on Monday, April 20, 2026, at the Milagres College Grounds in Kallianpur.

Elaborate arrangements have been made to welcome the new Bishop and accommodate the large number of attendees expected. The route from Santhekatte bus stand to Milagres Cathedral has been adorned with welcome arches and celebratory banners. A grand stage has been erected at the Milagres College Grounds to host the Episcopal ordination, the installation rite, and the subsequent Holy Mass. Following the religious ceremonies, a public felicitation program will be held to honor Bishop D’Souza.

Organizers have taken measures to ensure the comfort of the anticipated 6,000 attendees, including clergy, religious figures, and laypersons. Expansive pandals have been constructed to provide ample seating, and provisions for fans and drinking water have been made to mitigate the potential impact of the heat.

To preserve the sanctity of the ordination ceremony, photography and videography by the public near the stage will be prohibited. However, accredited media personnel will have designated access to cover the event. A live stream of the entire ceremony will be available, allowing Christians both within India and abroad to participate remotely in this significant occasion.

The installation ceremony will commence at 8:15 a.m. on April 20th, with a formal welcome at the entrance of Milagres Cathedral. Cardinal Filipe Neri Ferrão, Archbishop of Goa and Daman, and President of both the Federation of Asian Bishops’ Conferences (FABC) and the Conference of Catholic Bishops of India (CCBI), will be present, alongside Archbishop Dr. Peter Machado of Bangalore, Apostolic Administrator of Udupi Diocese Dr. Gerald Isaac Lobo, Apostolic Nuncio to India and Nepal Dr. Leopoldo Girelli, and Bishop-elect Dr. Leslie Clifford D’Souza.

The event is expected to draw over 250 priests, a similar number of nuns, and approximately 6,000 lay attendees, including prominent figures from the social and political spheres. Volunteers and the police department are collaborating to ensure the seamless execution of the event, maintaining order and security.

Comprehensive parking arrangements have been implemented to manage the influx of vehicles. Designated parking areas include:

Milagres Premises: Vehicles of the Nuncio, Cardinal, Archbishops, Bishops, media, and the choir.

Vehicles of the Nuncio, Cardinal, Archbishops, Bishops, media, and the choir. Milagres English Medium School & College: Priests and nuns.

Priests and nuns. Mount Rosary Church, Santhekatte: Public vehicles.

Public vehicles. Wilson Fernandes Ground: Vehicles of devotees from Shankarpura and Shirva (excluding buses).

Vehicles of devotees from Shankarpura and Shirva (excluding buses). Pai School Premises: Dignitaries.

Dignitaries. Jovita Ground and roadside: Two-wheelers.

Two-wheelers. Milagres Home: Bishops’ vehicles.

Bishops’ vehicles. Alwin Nazareth Ground: Vehicles of devotees from Kemmannu, Mount Rosary, Thottam, and Milagres parishes.

Vehicles of devotees from Kemmannu, Mount Rosary, Thottam, and Milagres parishes. Nejaru Ground: Additional parking to be utilized if necessary.

To facilitate transportation from the Mount Rosary Church parking area in Santhekatte to the venue, special bus and tempo services have been organized. With all preparations nearing completion, the Udupi Diocese eagerly anticipates the Episcopal ordination and installation of Bishop Leslie Clifford D’Souza, marking a new chapter in the Diocese’s history.