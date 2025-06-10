Udupi District Administration Distributes Compensation to Family of Stampede Victim

Udupi: The Udupi district administration has distributed a compensation cheque of Rs. 25 lakhs to the family of Chinmayi Shetty, the 19-year-old Hebri native who tragically lost her life in the recent stampede during the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) celebration. The cheque, approved by the government, was presented to the bereaved family on Tuesday.

Udupi District Commissioner Dr. Vidya Kumari, Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar, and Assistant Commissioner Rashmi personally visited the family of the deceased at their residence on Kucchur Road in Hebri taluk to present the compensation and offer their condolences.

Chinmayi Shetty was the daughter of Karunakara Shetty and Pooja Shetty. While Karunakara Shetty’s family resides in Thippasandra, Bangalore, Chinmayi frequently visited her maternal grandmother’s house in Madaga, Indiranagar, Hebri, during holidays, according to local reports.

At the time of her passing, Chinmayi was a student pursuing a Bachelor of Engineering degree at Jyothi Engineering College on Kanakapura Road, Bangalore. She was noted to be a bright and promising student.