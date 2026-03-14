Udupi District Authorities Extern Three Individuals, Including Two Known Rowdy Sheeters

Udupi: In a move aimed at maintaining peace and order within the district, authorities in Udupi have ordered the externment of three individuals, including two individuals with documented histories of criminal activity. The order, issued on March 12th by the Special Executive Magistrate and Udupi Superintendent of Police, targets individuals deemed to pose a threat to public safety.

The individuals subject to the externment order are Sandesh Naik, a resident of Puttige in Bommarabettu village, within the jurisdiction of Hiriyadka Police Station; Sushanth Poojari, residing in Papuje Darkhasu, also under Hiriyadka Police Station limits; and Jabbar Hussain, a resident of Nadsalu village, which falls under the jurisdiction of Padubidri Police Station.

Law enforcement records indicate a substantial history of criminal activity for at least two of the individuals who were externed. Jabbar Hussain is the subject of an active rowdy sheet at Padubidri Police Station, with a total of sixteen cases registered against him across multiple jurisdictions, including Udupi, Chikkamagaluru, and Uttara Kannada districts, as well as Mangaluru city. Sandesh Naik also has a rowdy sheet opened against him, with five cases currently registered. Sushanth Poojari has three registered cases against him.

Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar has specified the locations to which each individual is externed. Jabbar Hussain is to remain within the jurisdiction of Pension Mohalla Police Station in Hassan district. Sandesh Naik’s externment is to the jurisdiction of Thirthahalli Police Station in Shivamogga district, while Sushanth Poojari is required to stay within the jurisdiction of Sringeri Police Station in Chikkamagaluru district.

This action underscores the commitment of Udupi district authorities to proactively address potential threats to public safety and maintain a secure environment for residents. The externment orders are intended to prevent further criminal activity and ensure the well-being of the community.