Udupi: Mother Dies, Son Severely Injured in Scooter Accident Near Nittur

Udupi: A tragic incident occurred near Nittur as a scooter accident resulted in the death of a 50-year-old woman and left her 20-year-old son with serious injuries. The accident occurred when their scooter reportedly lost control and crashed into a roadside compound wall.

The deceased has been identified as Helen Soans, a resident of Katapady. Her son, Sherwin Soans, who was riding the scooter, sustained severe injuries and is currently receiving medical treatment at a local hospital.

Preliminary reports indicate that the scooter, carrying the mother and son, veered out of control and crashed into the compound wall of the Babbu Swami Daivasthana at Nittur. Helen Soans, who was riding as a passenger, suffered critical injuries in the impact. Despite immediate efforts to transport her to a medical facility, she succumbed to her injuries en route.

Local authorities have initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident. The Udupi Traffic Police Station has registered a case and is currently investigating the factors that contributed to the loss of control of the vehicle.