Udupi District Court Sentences Two to 20 Years in Prison Under POCSO Act

Udupi: The Udupi District Special POCSO Court has delivered sentences of 20 years imprisonment to two individuals convicted in separate cases registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act of 2012. The cases, which were registered at the Byndoor and Padubidri police stations in 2024, involved offences against minors.

Raghavendra Gonda, 35, a resident of Gangnadu, Byndoor, was convicted in connection with the Byndoor case. The second individual, Manjunath Patrot, 23, hailing from Badami in the Bagalkot district, was found guilty in the Padubidri case. The court rulings mark a significant step in addressing and penalizing crimes against children within the Udupi district.

The convictions are part of a larger effort within the Udupi judicial system to expedite and resolve pending cases. In July 2025, district courts successfully disposed of 320 cases, with 188 resulting in convictions, either through imprisonment or fines. This reflects a commitment to upholding justice and ensuring accountability for criminal actions within the region.

In a separate case, related to a fatal road accident registered in 2019 at the Kundapur Traffic Police Station, the accused received a sentence of 18 months imprisonment and was levied a fine of Rs 9,000. This case underscores the court’s dedication to addressing various forms of criminal activity and ensuring appropriate legal consequences.