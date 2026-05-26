Udupi District Implements Advanced Speed Radar System to Enhance Road Safety and Enforce Traffic Regulations

Udupi: In a significant stride towards bolstering road safety and ensuring adherence to traffic regulations, the Udupi District Police have successfully integrated and activated a sophisticated network of six speed radar cameras across key arterial routes. This initiative has swiftly yielded substantial results, with the cameras detecting a staggering 46,753 traffic violations within their inaugural week of operation. Consequently, preliminary action has been taken, with notices being issued to 235 motorists identified as having contravened established traffic laws.

The deployment of these advanced Speed Radar Cameras, equipped with Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) technology, has been strategically executed at six critical junctures along National Highway 66 and the Padubidri–Belman State Highway. These locations encompass Uchila (under Padubidri Police limits), Dandatheertha (Kaup), Tekkatte (Kota), Trasi (Gangolli), Kergal (Byndoor), and Doopadakatte (within Karkala Rural Police Station limits). This meticulous placement aims to maximize coverage and deterrence across high-traffic corridors.

Police officials provided a comprehensive demonstration to members of the media, illustrating the seamless integration and remote monitoring capabilities of this new system. The operational hub for these cameras is the Udupi District Police Control Room, where surveillance is conducted under the direct supervision of Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar. Control Room Sub-Inspector Ajmal Ibrahim further elaborated on the intricate functionalities of the system, underscoring its efficiency and precision.

Overspeeding Dominates Violation Statistics

Since their operational commencement on May 21st, the radar cameras have meticulously recorded the movements of 3,99,319 vehicles over a seven-day period. Of these, a considerable 46,753 vehicles were identified as being in violation of established traffic statutes. An analysis of the detected infractions reveals a clear pattern, with overspeeding emerging as the predominant violation.

The detailed breakdown of violations includes:

Overspeeding: A total of 29,484 instances were recorded, encompassing two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and light vehicles, in addition to 2,279 cases involving heavy vehicles.

A total of 29,484 instances were recorded, encompassing two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and light vehicles, in addition to 2,279 cases involving heavy vehicles. Non-compliance with Seatbelt Regulations: 12,184 cases were identified where occupants failed to wear seatbelts.

12,184 cases were identified where occupants failed to wear seatbelts. Riding Without Helmets: 11,396 instances of motorcyclists or pillion riders not wearing helmets were detected.

11,396 instances of motorcyclists or pillion riders not wearing helmets were detected. Wrong-Side Driving: 2,677 cases of vehicles being driven on the incorrect side of the road were logged.

2,677 cases of vehicles being driven on the incorrect side of the road were logged. Triple Riding: 2,393 instances of more than two individuals riding on a two-wheeled vehicle were observed.

Geographic Distribution of Violations

The distribution of violations across the designated camera locations during the initial week of operation is as follows:

Byndoor : 7,713 violations

: 7,713 violations Gangolli: 5,206 violations

5,206 violations Kota: 7,857 violations

7,857 violations Kapu: 8,005 violations

8,005 violations Padubidri: 13,681 violations

13,681 violations Karkala: 9,696 violations

Police authorities have reiterated that overspeeding constitutes the highest volume of violations, closely followed by infractions related to helmet non-compliance.

Systematic Issuance of Notices and Penalties

Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar confirmed that the speed limits have been uniformly set at 80 kmph for National Highways and 60 kmph for State Highways within the district. He further stated, “Hundreds of violations are being reported every day through these radar cameras. After verification, notices are being issued in around 50 to 100 cases daily.” This systematic approach ensures prompt enforcement and accountability.

The penalties stipulated for various traffic violations are as follows:

Overspeeding: Two-wheelers face a fine of Rs 1,000, while light and heavy vehicles are subject to a Rs 2,000 penalty.

Two-wheelers face a fine of Rs 1,000, while light and heavy vehicles are subject to a Rs 2,000 penalty. Helmet Violation: A fine of Rs 500 is imposed for non-compliance.

A fine of Rs 500 is imposed for non-compliance. Triple Riding: This offense incurs a penalty of Rs 500.

This offense incurs a penalty of Rs 500. Seatbelt Violation: A fine of Rs 500 is levied for failing to wear a seatbelt.

A fine of Rs 500 is levied for failing to wear a seatbelt. Mobile Phone Usage While Driving: This carries a significant penalty, with Rs 3,000 for light vehicles, Rs 5,000 for heavy vehicles, and Rs 1,000 for two-wheelers.

Fines for these violations can be remitted at any police station across the district. The police department has also explicitly clarified that vehicles registered in other states found violating traffic regulations within Udupi District will similarly be subject to these penalties.

SP Hariram Shankar emphasized the multifaceted benefits of these advanced radar cameras. Beyond their primary function of monitoring traffic violations remotely from the control room, these systems possess the inherent capability to aid in crime detection. Furthermore, their sophisticated technology ensures that they are fully capable of identifying and recording violations even during nighttime hours, providing continuous surveillance and contributing to a safer environment around the clock. This initiative marks a pivotal moment in Udupi District’s commitment to enhancing road safety and fostering a culture of responsible driving.