Udupi District Journalists Unveil ‘Rajata Kreeda Sambhrama’ Jersey

Udupi: In a significant initiative to foster sports and teamwork among journalists, the Udupi District Working Journalists Association unveiled its colorful nine-color jersey as part of the ‘Rajata Kreeda Sambhrama’ sports meet on Saturday, October 19, at the Udupi Patrika Bhavan.

The event was graced by the presence of Prithviraj Shetty, the captain of Karnataka’s cricket team and a participant in the International Deaf World Cup Cricket tournament, who served as the chief guest. He ceremoniously unveiled the nine-color jersey, symbolizing unity and diversity within the journalistic community. Rajesh Shetty Alevuru, the president of the association, presided over the proceedings, emphasizing the importance of sportsmanship in the profession.

The gathering also included notable attendees such as Udupi District Scouts Joint Commissioner Janardhan Kodavoor, State Committee Member Kiran Manjanabailu, Treasurer Umesh Marpalli, Secretary of the Silver Jubilee Committee Deepak Jain, Sports Organizer Raju Kharvi, and Ajit Aradi, the Convener of the Udupi Patrika Bhavan Committee.

The event commenced with a welcome address delivered by Secretary Nazir Polya, while Secretary Rahim Ujire aptly compered the program. The jerseys, featuring distinct colors, are set to be distributed among teams representing various regions, including Udupi, Brahmavar, Karkala, Kundapura, Bainduru, Hebra, Kaup, and Manipal, as they prepare to participate in the upcoming sports tournament.

This unveiling marks a step forward in promoting camaraderie and healthy competition among journalists in the district, showcasing their commitment to both their profession and personal well-being through sports.