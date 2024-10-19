Udupi: Lakshmi Hebbalkar Questions Shobha Karandlaje’s Claims Regarding Burnt MUDA Files

Udupi: In a press conference held on Saturday, Lakshmi Hebbalkar, the Minister for Women and Child Development, and the district in-charge minister challenged the assertions made by Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje regarding the alleged burning of files during an Enforcement Directorate (ED) raid. Hebbalkar’s comments came after Karandlaje’s allegations that critical documents had been destroyed amidst the ED’s investigations in the region.

“While I respect Shobha Karandlaje as a fellow woman, I cannot condone misinformation,” Hebbalkar stated emphatically. “What concrete evidence does she possess to support her claims? Did she witness the files being incinerated?” Her remarks underscored her skepticism about the motivations behind the ED’s activities in Udupi, which she labeled as politically motivated efforts orchestrated to destabilize the current state government amidst undue pressures from Raj Bhavan and the central authorities.

Addressing the upcoming by-elections for the DK and Udupi districts, the minister expressed confidence in the prospects of Congress candidate Raju Poojary. “The atmosphere in the coastal region is favorable for Raju’s campaign, and our party is making concerted efforts to ensure his victory,” she affirmed, highlighting the impact of the party’s “Pancha Guarantee” schemes, including the allocation of two crore rupees to each panchayat as pivotal to garnering voter support.

In relation to the Dr. Kasturi Rangan report, Hebbalkar conveyed that it had been thoroughly reviewed at the governmental level. She remarked on the importance of adhering to the existing policy framework while affirming that discussions with Forest Minister Ishwar Khandre will continue to seek an agreeable resolution.

While commenting on criticisms from BJP leaders regarding the Congress party’s response to financial relief, Hebbalkar questioned why these leaders were not addressing the injustices faced by the coastal region due to central government actions. “It appears their focus is more on misguiding the populace and blaming Congress rather than tackling the genuine concerns at hand,” she critiqued.

Present at the media event were prominent figures from the Congress party, including Udupi District Congress President Ashok Kodavoor, senior leader Jayaprakash Hegde, and other notable members, signaling the party’s robust support for Poojary in the forthcoming elections.



