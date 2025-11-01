Udupi District Marks 70th Kannada Rajyotsava with Pomp and Pledge for Progress

Udupi: Udupi district commemorated the 70th Kannada Rajyotsava with a vibrant celebration held at the Mahatma Gandhi District Stadium in Ajjarkad on Saturday. The event, steeped in tradition and patriotic fervor, served as a platform for the district to reflect on its achievements and reaffirm its commitment to future development.

Presiding over the ceremony, Udupi District In-Charge Minister and Women & Child Development Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar hoisted the flag and received the guard of honour. In her address, she lauded the district’s remarkable progress in education since India’s independence, highlighting the global success of Udupi natives who have disseminated Kannada culture and achieved economic prosperity across India and abroad. She emphasized the district’s unique culture, traditions, and unwavering dedication to social service.

Minister Hebbalkar announced ambitious plans to generate 1.5 lakh new jobs and attract Rs 8,000 crore in investments to the district, signaling a strong focus on economic growth.

Addressing the district’s favorable female-to-male sex ratio of 1004:1000, the Minister emphasized the government’s commitment to women’s empowerment. She highlighted the transformative impact of the five guarantee schemes, noting that they have significantly improved the living standards of 70%–95% of poor and backward women across the state. Studies indicate that the funds disbursed through the Shakti, Gruha Jyothi, and Gruha Lakshmi schemes are primarily directed towards purchasing nutritious food items, leading to improved dietary habits and enhanced health consciousness among women.

The Yuva Nidhi scheme, designed to empower the youth, has also received substantial government investment, with approximately Rs 1 lakh crore allocated to guarantee schemes.

In a move to incentivize athletic excellence, the government has increased cash prizes for sportspersons representing Karnataka at the National Games, offering Rs 7 lakh for gold medalists, Rs 5 lakh for silver, and Rs 3 lakh for bronze winners. Further support for sports will be included in the upcoming budget.

Recognizing the need to support vulnerable women and children, the government is establishing Akkapade units, with the program set to launch on November 19 in Bengaluru, followed by Udupi, Mysuru, Mangaluru, and Belagavi.

Minister Hebbalkar also acknowledged the Karnataka Police’s recent recognition as the No. 1 police force in the country by the India for Justice report, underscoring the state’s commitment to law and order.

To streamline land record management for farmers, the government has implemented initiatives such as Nanna Bhoomi, Podi Andolana, e-Pauti, and e-Chavadi. Additionally, the “Neeriddare Naale” (If There’s Water, There’s a Tomorrow) campaign has been launched to promote water conservation awareness.

The compensation for crop losses resulting from rain and floods has been increased, with the state government providing an additional Rs 8,500 per hectare beyond the NDRF norms.

The Karnataka Tourism Policy 2024–29 has been enacted to establish Karnataka as India’s premier tourism destination.

In a progressive step towards gender equality, a new rule has been introduced granting women employees one day of paid menstrual leave per month. Furthermore, starting in 2024–25, the government will provide a Rs 1,000 monthly caregiver allowance for individuals caring for differently-abled persons, a pioneering initiative in the country.

The Home Health Care Scheme continues to benefit 20,048 individuals across the district, and 13 “Namma Clinics” are operational, serving underprivileged communities in urban areas.

The Minister also commended the efforts of the fishing community, acknowledging their crucial role in the sustainable utilization of marine resources. The government has provided Rs 10 lakh compensation to each of the families of six fishermen who tragically lost their lives in accidents, and Rs 30 lakh for damaged boats.

The event culminated with the presentation of the Udupi District Rajyotsava Awards to 64 accomplished individuals and 13 organizations for their outstanding contributions to the district.

Dignitaries present at the celebration included MLA Yashpal Suvarna, Deputy Commissioner Swaroop T.K., Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar, Zilla Panchayat CEO Prateek Boyal, Coastal Development Authority Chairman M.A. Gafoor, and Udupi Urban Development Authority Chairman Dinkar Herur, among others. The 70th Kannada Rajyotsava celebration served as a powerful reminder of Udupi’s rich heritage and its unwavering pursuit of progress and prosperity for all its citizens.