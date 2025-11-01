Dakshina Kannada District Commemorates 70th Kannada Rajyotsava with Pomp and Circumstance

Mangaluru: The Dakshina Kannada district marked the 70th anniversary of Kannada Rajyotsava with a grand celebration held at Nehru Maidan, Mangaluru, on Saturday. The event was a vibrant display of cultural pride and linguistic fervor, attended by dignitaries, officials, and citizens alike.

District In-charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao presided over the ceremony, underscoring the unifying essence of the Kannada identity. “Regardless of one’s religious affiliation, linguistic background, or geographical origin, any individual residing within the territorial boundaries of Karnataka is unequivocally a Kannadiga,” he asserted in his address following the hoisting of the state flag.

Minister Rao’s Rajyotsava message centered on the critical importance of safeguarding and propagating the Kannada language. He articulated a balanced perspective, advocating for a steadfast commitment to the language without descending into linguistic parochialism.

“We must not compromise our language under any circumstances, nor should we adopt an overly dogmatic stance concerning our linguistic heritage. Nevertheless, a profound affection and reverence for Kannada are indispensable,” Minister Rao stated. “It is only through genuine pride that we can effectively preserve and cultivate our mother tongue. We should extend encouragement and instruction in the Kannada language to those who are not yet proficient.”

Beyond the celebration of language and culture, Minister Rao also addressed ongoing and prospective developmental initiatives within the Dakshina Kannada region. He announced governmental plans for the construction of a ring road spanning from Talapady to Surathkal. This infrastructure project is intended to alleviate the persistent traffic congestion experienced within the city and along National Highway 66, thereby improving transportation efficiency and connectivity.

Furthermore, the Minister highlighted the approval of projects aimed at the development and sustained maintenance of Panambur and Tannirbavi beaches. These initiatives are slated to be executed under a public-private partnership (PPP) model, leveraging the resources and expertise of both the public and private sectors. The government’s overarching objective is to strategically position Dakshina Kannada as a premier tourist destination, accomplished through the allocation of funds and the provision of infrastructural support for a diverse array of tourism-related endeavors. The focus is on enhancing the region’s appeal to both domestic and international visitors, thereby stimulating economic growth and generating employment opportunities within the tourism sector.