Udupi Gears Up for Shiroor Paryaya: A Historic Transition at Sri Krishna Math

Udupi: The temple town of Udupi is abuzz with anticipation as it prepares to host the grand biennial Paryaya festival on Sunday, January 18th. With all roads leading to the revered Sri Krishna Math, a palpable festive atmosphere has enveloped the city. Preparations are complete, including the asphalting of main thoroughfares designated for the elaborate Paryaya procession. This time-honored tradition, initially conceived by the Madhwa exponent Sri Madhwacharya, was later refined and structured with exceptional elegance by Sri Vadiraja Swamiji.

This year’s Paryaya marks a particularly significant occasion as Vedavardhana Tirtha Swamiji, the 31st seer of Shiroor Math, prepares to ascend the Paryaya Peetha for the first time. The event holds immense historical importance for the 800-year-old Udupi Krishna mutt, especially considering Sri Vadirajateertha’s pivotal role in modifying the Paryaya system from a two-month cycle to the current two-year term.

Sri Vedavardhana Tirtha Swamiji of Shiroor Math is scheduled to ascend the “Paryaya Peetha” at the auspicious hour of 5:45 am on Sunday, January 18th. The city’s main streets are adorned with banners extending a warm welcome to the Swamiji, and a large influx of devotees has already arrived in Udupi from various corners of Karnataka and beyond.

In accordance with tradition, Sri Vedavardhana Tirtha Swamiji will commence the day with a holy dip at “Danda Tirtha” near Kaup, approximately 10 km from Udupi, at 1:15 a.m. Following this, he will proceed to Joddu Katte in Udupi, the starting point for the grand procession. The procession, set to begin at 2:00 am, will feature the chief deity of the Pejawar Math carried in a golden palanquin, accompanied by Sri Vedavardhana Tirtha Swamiji and other Swamijis of the Ashta Maths. An impressive array of 90 tableaux and cultural troupes will enrich the vibrant spectacle of the Paryaya procession.

Upon arriving at Sri Krishna Math, the Swamiji will offer prayers to Lord Chandramouleshwara and Lord Ananteshwara before entering the sacred precincts. The highlight of the festival will be the symbolic handover of the “Akshaya patre,” “Sattuga,” and keys to the sanctum sanctorum by the outgoing Swamiji, Sri Sugunendra Theertha Swamiji of Puttige Math, to Sri Vedavardhana Theertha Swamiji. This transfer signifies the formal conferral of the right to worship Lord Sri Krishna for the ensuing two years.

Another significant event of the day is the “Darbar,” to be held at Rajangana near the temple parking area at 6:15 am. The “Darbar” is expected to host a distinguished gathering of dignitaries, including Rajarshi Dr. D. Veerendra Heggade, Dharmadhikari of Dharmasthala; Sri Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar of the Mysuru Royal Family; Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy; Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar; Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwar; District In-charge Minister Lakshmi R Hebbalkar; BJP State President B Y Vijayendra; MP Kota Srinivas Poojary; MLAs Sunil Kumar, Gurme Suresh Shetty, Kiran Kumar Kodgi; Former Minister Pramod Madhwaraj; Deputy Commissioner Swaroopa T K; and numerous other prominent figures. During the “Darbar,” eminent individuals who have made significant contributions in various fields will be honored with the prestigious Paryaya awards.

Prior to the main event, a felicitation ceremony for the outgoing Paryaya Swamiji, Sri Sugunendra Theertha Swamiji of Puttige Math, will be held at Car Street at 9:00 pm on January 17th, followed by a spectacular fireworks display near the Rajangana parking lot.

In preparation for the large event, the district police have implemented stringent security measures for the Paryaya festival on January 17th and 18th. Udupi SP Hariram Shankder stated that these extensive arrangements underscore the commitment to ensuring the peaceful and orderly conduct of all religious and cultural programs associated with the Mahotsava. The security deployment includes personnel from Udupi and reinforcements from neighboring districts.

The security force comprises a hierarchical structure, including 1 Superintendent of Police, 1 Additional Superintendent of Police, 8 Deputy Superintendents of Police, 21 Police Inspectors, 61 Sub-Inspectors, and 110 Assistant Sub-Inspectors. Supplementing this command structure are 812 police personnel and 200 Home Guards. Further bolstering the security measures are 4 units of the Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP), 14 District Armed Reserve (DAR) units, and 5 anti-sabotage squads.

Technological enhancements have also been integrated into the security apparatus. CCTV cameras have been strategically installed at 70 locations in and around the Shri Krishna Math. Temporary police outposts have been established within the Math premises. Additional resources include a Quick Response Team (QRT), 6 ambulances, 6 fire engines, and 5 fire bullets. Furthermore, 24 public address systems will be utilized for disseminating information and managing crowd flow. Six police helpline centers have been set up to provide assistance to devotees, while 12 binoculars, 3 drone cameras, and 300 barricades will aid in surveillance and crowd control. The District Superintendent of Police has appealed to the public for their cooperation in implementing these security measures.

The entire Car Street is adorned with festive illuminations, and the Shiroor Math, located on Car Street, has been given a complete makeover. Buntings, banners, and welcome arches have been erected along the main Paryaya procession route from Jodukatte to Car Street. The two main ‘Gopurams’ of Sri Krishna Math have been re-painted and illuminated.

The Paryaya Mahotsava is deeply rooted in history, dating back to the 13th century. The initial Paryaya system was established by Sri Madhwacharya, who installed the black stone idol of Lord Krishna over 800 years ago. Every Swamiji of the Ashta Maths was granted the right to conduct Sri Krishna Puja and manage the temple’s administration for two months in rotation. In 1532, Sri Vadiraja Tirtha Swamiji of Sri Sode Math modified the system to the current biennial cycle.

“Paryaya” signifies change or transition. The festival celebrates the transfer of authority of exclusive rights of worship and management of Shri Krishna Temple from one Swamiji of the eight Maths (“Ashta Maths”) to another. The right to occupy the “Paryaya Peetha” at “Simhasana Shala” in Shri Krishna Temple, also gets transferred on this occasion.

The eight Maths are Sri Palimar Math, Sri Admar Math, Sri Krishnapur Math, Sri Puttige Math, Sri Shiroor Math, Sri Sode Math, Sri Kaniyoor Math, and Sri Pejawar Math.

Tradition dictates that Shri Madhwacharya appointed eight heads in 1298 to propagate Dwaita philosophy, with Paryayas lasting only two months. This system changed in 1532 when Sri Vadiraja Tirtha Swamiji of Sri Sode Math introduced the biennial system.

The biennial Paryaya festival in Udupi falls on the fourth day after “Makara Sankranti” in even years. The new “Paryaya Swamiji” undertakes a pilgrimage to holy places across the country to invite devotees for the upcoming Paryaya.

Nearly 15 days before the Paryaya festival, the Swamiji returns to Udupi and enters the temple town in a large procession that culminates at Car Street. A few days prior to the Paryaya festival, the “Hore Kanike” processions are held, where devotees bring offerings for mass feeding at Sri Krishna Math.

On the occasion of Vedavardhana Theertha Swamiji’s first Paryaya Mahotsava celebration, the team members of Mangalorean.com will provide live updates to readers and devotees of the Sri Krishna temple worldwide.



