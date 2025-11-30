Udupi: Hindu Jagarana Vedike Activist Rearrested on Sexual Assault Allegations

Udupi: Pradeep Poojary (26), an activist associated with the Hindu Jagarana Vedike’s Nairkodu unit in Perdoor, has been taken into custody by the Udupi Women’s Police Station on charges of sexual assault. The arrest follows a prior complaint and subsequent release on bail related to allegations of harassment against the same victim.

According to police reports, Poojary had been persistently pressuring a young woman to marry him. The woman, who declined his advances, had previously filed a complaint at the Hiriyadka Police Station, leading to Poojary’s initial arrest. He was later granted bail.

The recent arrest stems from an incident that allegedly occurred on November 29. The victim reported that Poojary accosted her while she was walking through a secluded area. He allegedly reiterated his demands for marriage, and upon her continued refusal, resorted to violence. The victim alleges that Poojary choked her and then proceeded to sexually assault her.

Following the alleged assault, the victim disclosed the incident to her family, who then filed a formal complaint with the Udupi Women’s Police Station. Law enforcement officials registered a case, apprehended Poojary, and presented him before the court. The court has ordered that he be remanded to judicial custody pending further legal proceedings.

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities have not released further details at this time. The Hindu Jagarana Vedike has yet to issue a statement regarding the arrest of its member.