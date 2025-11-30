Udupi Police Apprehend Two Bihar Residents in Lakhs-Worth Online Fraud Case

Udupi: The Udupi District CEN Police have successfully apprehended two individuals hailing from Bihar in connection with an online fraud case involving the misappropriation of several lakhs of rupees. The authorities have seized cash and property valued at Rs 6,15,000 from the accused.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Dev Harsha, 20, a resident of Patna district, and Chandan Kumar, 29, a resident of Nalanda district, both located in the state of Bihar. Law enforcement officials recovered a substantial amount of electronic equipment and cash from the suspects, including 10 mobile phones worth Rs 97,000, 4 laptops valued at Rs 68,000, and Rs 4,50,000 in cash.

The case originated from a complaint lodged by Avinash, who had applied for a Campa Cola franchise online through a website purporting to be affiliated with Reliance Industries. Subsequent to his application, Avinash received communications via phone and email requesting additional documentation. Complying with these requests, he submitted copies of his educational certificates, bank statements, and Aadhaar details. He was later notified that his franchise application had been approved.

Under the instructions of the accused, Avinash transferred a total of Rs 5,72,500 in several instalments to various bank accounts, ostensibly for registration fees and product booking expenses. As the accused persistently demanded further monetary transfers, Avinash grew skeptical. Upon realising that he had been deceived and that no franchise would be granted, he filed a formal complaint with the Udupi CEN Police Station.

Following the registration of the complaint, a comprehensive investigation was initiated. A specialised police team conducted operations in Patna, Bihar, and Bengaluru, Karnataka, culminating in the arrest of both suspects.

The operation was spearheaded by Assistant Superintendent of Police Dr Harsha Priyamvada, in conjunction with Circle Inspector Nilesh G. Chavhan, PSI Ashok Kumar, and personnel from the Cyber Crime Police unit, including Raghavendra Karkada, Praveen Kumar, Praveen Shettigar, Rajesh, Deekshith, ASI Umesh Jogi, Yatin, Venkatesh, Dharmappa, Hemaraj, Nilesh, Pavan, and Dinesh.