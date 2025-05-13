Udupi Man Sets Own Home Ablaze While Intoxicated; Social Worker Plays Crucial Role

Udupi: A volatile situation was defused in the Chitpadi area of Udupi on Sunday after a man, allegedly intoxicated, set fire to his residence. The identity of the individual is being with held pending further investigation by local authorities.

The incident unfolded when the man’s disruptive and aggressive behavior compelled his family to contact local social worker Nityananda Olakaaduvar for assistance. Mr. Olakaaduvar, upon arriving at the scene, immediately recognized the severity of the situation and promptly contacted the Udupi Fire Brigade.

The Udupi Fire Brigade responded swiftly and effectively, successfully extinguishing the fire and preventing its spread to adjacent properties.

Following the successful containment of the blaze, Mr. Olakaaduvar exhibited considerable skill in de-escalating the situation. He managed to calm the intoxicated individual and subsequently arranged for his transportation to a rehabilitation center, where he would receive the necessary treatment and support to address his alcohol dependency.

While authorities have yet to state potential legal repercussions for the individual’s actions, the incident serves as a stark reminder of the challenges posed by alcohol abuse. This event underscores the invaluable contribution of social workers like Mr. Olakaaduvar, and the responsiveness of emergency services, in mitigating crises and providing crucial support to individuals and families facing distress.