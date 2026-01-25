Udupi: Manipal Resident Dies in Container Lorry Accident Near Kalsanka Junction

Udupi: A 29-year-old man from Manipal, identified as Avinash, tragically lost his life on Sunday evening after being struck by a container lorry near the Paakashala restaurant, situated in proximity to the Kalsanka junction on the National Highway.

The incident occurred when the container lorry, en route from Udupi to Manipal, reportedly collided with the scooter Avinash was riding. The impact of the collision caused Avinash to lose control of his vehicle, resulting in him falling onto the road along with the scooter.

Sources at the scene allege that the wheel of the lorry ran over Avinash’s head, inflicting severe injuries that resulted in his immediate death.

Upon receiving news of the incident, officers from the Udupi Traffic Police Station promptly arrived at the spot to conduct a thorough inspection. Authorities are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident to determine the precise cause and contributing factors that led to the tragic accident.