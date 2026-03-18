Udupi Minority Forum Appeals to SP for Heightened Security During Eid and Easter Observances

Udupi: The Udupi District Minority Forum has formally submitted a memorandum to the Superintendent of Police (SP), urging the implementation of comprehensive security measures during the forthcoming observances of Ramzan Eid, Good Friday, Easter, and other significant religious celebrations within the minority communities.

The memorandum highlights the importance of Eid ul-Fitr, marking the culmination of the holy month of Ramzan, a period of intense fasting and spiritual reflection for Muslims worldwide. The festival is characterized by special communal prayers, charitable activities, and widespread public gatherings aimed at fostering communal harmony and strengthening social bonds. Large congregations are anticipated at mosques and Eidgah grounds throughout the district, necessitating robust security arrangements to ensure the safety and well-being of all participants.

The Forum’s request specifically emphasizes the need for heightened police presence at mosques, Eidgah grounds, and other key public spaces where substantial gatherings are expected. The objective is to create a secure environment conducive to peaceful and harmonious celebrations.

Furthermore, the memorandum calls upon law enforcement authorities to proactively address potential threats posed by anti-social elements seeking to disrupt communal harmony or incite religious tensions. The Forum advocates for intensified police patrolling in sensitive areas to maintain law and order and to deter any activities that could undermine the peaceful conduct of the festivals.

The Udupi District Minority Forum has pledged its unwavering support and cooperation to the district administration and the police department in their efforts to maintain peace, unity, and harmony throughout the district. The Forum reaffirmed its commitment to collaborative efforts during the festival period, emphasizing adherence to the principles enshrined in Article 25 of the Constitution of India, which guarantees religious freedom.

In addition to Eid-ul-Fitr, the memorandum explicitly requests that authorities extend necessary security arrangements and issue pertinent directives to relevant police stations in anticipation of Good Friday and Easter, both of which hold profound significance for the Christian community.

During the presentation of the memorandum, Forum President Charles Ambler, along with Leslie, Loyset Cornelio, and other key office bearers, were present, underscoring the Forum’s unified commitment to ensuring peaceful and secure religious observances for all minority communities in the Udupi district.