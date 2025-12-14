Udupi MLA Yashpal Suvarna Voices Displeasure Over Speaker’s Remarks During Assembly Session

Udupi: Udupi BJP MLA Yashpal Suvarna has expressed strong disapproval following a verbal exchange with Assembly Speaker U.T. Khader during a recent Legislative Assembly session. Suvarna’s remarks, made while advocating for financial support for the Udupi Paryaya Mahotsava, have ignited a social media firestorm and drawn criticism from the MLA regarding the Speaker’s conduct.

The controversy erupted when Suvarna, during the session, formally requested financial aid for the annual Udupi Paryaya festival. Speaker Khader reportedly interrupted Suvarna, stating, “Stop your Harikatha and come straight to the point. Do not speak just to appear on television.” These remarks have been widely circulated and debated online, particularly within the coastal region.

In response to the Speaker’s comments, MLA Suvarna asserted his right to represent his constituency’s interests. “As an elected representative, I have every right to speak about my constituency,” Suvarna stated. “This was a question I had submitted 15 days in advance. It is inappropriate to criticise me from the Chair for seeking funds for the Udupi Paryaya. I remained silent out of respect for the Chair, but the Speaker’s casual remarks, especially referring lightly to Hindu religious traditions, were hurtful.”

Suvarna further emphasised that his contributions to legislative discussions have always been relevant and pertinent. He also highlighted the extensive speaking time afforded to other legislators during sessions. “Khader is well aware that Udupi is a Hindutva-oriented district. Criticising issues related to local development and the Paryaya Mahotsava is unjustified,” he stated, conveying his discontent.

Accusations of political bias were also levelled by Suvarna, who contrasted his own rise through the ranks of the BJP with Khader’s political lineage. “I rose from the grassroots as a party worker to become an MLA, whereas he became an MLA seeking votes in his father’s name,” Suvarna claimed. “Our party workers are deeply hurt by this behaviour.” He further alleged that Khader cancelled a scheduled visit to a Puttige seer’s program on Saturday due to anticipated protests by BJP workers.

Regarding the ongoing winter session, Suvarna alluded to potential political manoeuvring, stating, “We know who needs to be ‘given the chills’ in this session.” He accused Khader of engaging in appeasement politics and harbouring ministerial ambitions. “By criticising MLAs who speak about Hindutva, he is trying to draw the attention of the party high command,” Suvarna alleged.

Suvarna concluded by demanding a formal apology from Speaker Khader to the people of Udupi. “It is wrong to criticise a question raised for funds for the Paryaya,” he declared. He also highlighted the severe damage caused by recent heavy monsoons to the district’s infrastructure, lamenting the lack of adequate government funding. “The people have elected me to serve them,” Suvarna affirmed. The controversy continues to unfold, with potential ramifications for the relationship between the MLA and the Speaker, as well as broader political dynamics within the state.