Udupi Motorcyclist Dies in Tragic Accident Near Ambalpady

Udupi: A fatal accident occurred this evening near the Ambalpady National Highway bypass, resulting in the death of a 38-year-old motorcyclist. The victim, identified as Pradeep of Dondukattu, was fatally injured after coming into contact with a large lorry.

According to reports, the incident took place as Pradeep was returning home from his workplace, Surabhi Automobiles in Ambalpady. Preliminary investigations suggest that Pradeep lost control of his motorcycle and fell onto the road. Tragically, a passing container lorry ran over his head, causing fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities from the Udupi Traffic Police Station have registered a case and are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident. The body of the deceased has been transferred to the District Hospital mortuary for a post-mortem examination. Social worker Nityananda Olakadu assisted in the shifting of the body.