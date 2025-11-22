Udupi Native Dies in Mumbai Motorcycle Accident

Mumbai: A 25-year-old man from Kalmadi, Udupi, tragically died following a motorcycle accident late Friday night in Thane, a suburb of Mumbai. The deceased has been identified as Inish Lasrado, a resident of Kalmadi.

According to reports, the accident occurred in the Thane area of Mumbai. The precise circumstances surrounding the incident are currently under investigation.

Mr Lasrado had been employed at a multinational corporation in Thane for the past three years. He was also known for his active participation in the Indian Catholic Youth Movement (ICYM) unit of Kalmadi Church, where he dedicated his time to various church-related activities.

Inish Lasrado is survived by his father, Apollo, his mother, Irene, and his sister, Ashwini Lasrado. The family is currently making arrangements to transport his remains to Kalmadi for the final rites.