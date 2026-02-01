Udupi: NSUI Leader Attacked with a Sword, Police Investigate Attempted Murder

Udupi: A case of attempted murder has been registered by the Udupi Town Police following a violent incident on the night of January 30th, in which Sharath Kundar (25), the Udupi district Vice President of the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), was allegedly attacked with a sword. The incident occurred near PPC Cross in Udupi.

Kundar, a resident of Bailoor Chitpady, is currently receiving medical treatment at a private hospital in Udupi for injuries sustained during the attack.

According to the complaint filed with the police, the events leading to the assault began earlier in the evening when Kundar met with friends in Manipal. Among those present were Akshath Pai, Shashank, and Ramanand Pai, son of Radhakrishna Pai, the owner of Radhakrishna General Store in Udupi. The complaint alleges that a minor physical contact – Sharath Kundar’s hand accidentally brushing against Ramanand Pai’s – sparked a heated verbal exchange between the two men.

Later that evening, Akshath Pai reportedly contacted Sharath Kundar, requesting a meeting at PPC Cross to resolve the earlier dispute. Sharath, accompanied by his friends Dhruva, Silan Gagan, and Rohith, arrived at the designated location near the Coastal Chicken shop on PPC Road.

Upon arrival, they were allegedly confronted by Ramanand Pai, Akshath Pai, Shashank, and a group of approximately 6-7 other individuals who arrived in vehicles, brandishing swords and iron rods. The complaint further alleges that Ramanand Pai attacked Sharath Kundar with a sword, inflicting injuries to his hand. When Kundar’s companions raised an alarm, the accused reportedly threatened them with severe repercussions before fleeing the scene.

The Udupi Town Police have registered a case and have initiated an investigation into the incident. Authorities are currently gathering evidence and seeking to identify and apprehend all individuals involved in the alleged attack. The investigation aims to determine the full circumstances surrounding the incident and bring those responsible to justice.