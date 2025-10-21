Udupi Observes Police Martyrs’ Day, Honoring Courage and Sacrifice

Udupi: The Udupi District Police Department held a solemn ceremony on Tuesday at the District Armed Reserve Police Headquarters, Chandu Maidan, to observe Police Commemoration Day, paying tribute to police personnel who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. The event served as a poignant reminder of the dedication and unwavering commitment of law enforcement officers to maintaining peace and order within society.

District Sessions Judge (Second) A. Sameeulla, the chief guest at the commemoration, emphasized the critical role of the police department in safeguarding the community. “Police personnel work tirelessly, day and night, to uphold peace and order in society,” he stated. “Their service extends beyond crime prevention; during natural calamities and the COVID-19 pandemic, their dedication and selfless service were truly remarkable. The peaceful life we lead today is possible because of their constant vigilance. Society should always hold such police officers in high regard.”

Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar presided over the ceremony, reading out the names of the 191 police personnel across India who have lost their lives in the past year while performing their duties. He stressed the importance of honoring their sacrifice, stating, “It is our responsibility to remember and honor their supreme sacrifice.”

The commemoration included the laying of floral tributes at the Police Martyrs Memorial by police officers, public dignitaries, and members of the media, symbolizing the collective gratitude and respect for the fallen heroes. A symbolic gesture of respect was also observed as police personnel fired three rounds into the air.

The event was attended by Additional Superintendent of Police Sudhakar S. Naik, Karkala ASP Harsha Priyam Vadha, Kundapura DySP H.D. Kulkarni, and Udupi DySP Prabhu D.T., alongside other officials and community members, all united in paying homage to the courage and sacrifice of the police martyrs. Police Commemoration Day serves as an annual reminder of the risks undertaken by law enforcement officers and an opportunity for the community to express its appreciation for their unwavering service and dedication to protecting society.