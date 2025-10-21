Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw meets K’taka CM, Dy CM; discusses Bengaluru’s growth

Bengaluru: Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw on Tuesday met Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar in Bengaluru and conveyed Diwali wishes. She also discussed Bengaluru’s growth with them.

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw met Dy CM and State Congress President D.K. Shivakumar at his residence in Sadashivanagar in Bengaluru. Both were engaged in cordial discussion for quality time.

Taking to social media X, the Dy CM Shivakumar stated, “It was a pleasure to meet Ms. Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, entrepreneur and Founder of Biocon, at my residence today. We had an engaging discussion on Bengaluru’s growth, innovation, and the path ahead for Karnataka’s growth story.”

She also met Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and conveyed Diwali wishes.

Taking to social media X, the Chief Minister’s Office stated, “Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw visited Cauvery residence and extended Diwali greetings to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Chairman of the Legislative Council, Basavaraj Horatti, was also present on the occasion.”

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw had recently stirred a controversy by raising issue of traffic and garbage management in Bengaluru.

Taking to social media platform X, Shaw wrote, “I had an overseas business visitor to Biocon Park who said, ‘Why are the roads so bad and why is there so much garbage around? Doesn’t the government want to support investment? I have just come from China and can’t understand why India can’t get its act together, especially when the winds are favourable’?”

Dy CM Shivakumar, who is also Bengaluru Development Minister, stated that Bengaluru has given opportunities, identity, and success to millions – it deserves collective effort, not constant criticism.

“Instead of tearing Bengaluru down, let’s build it up – together. The world sees India through Bengaluru, and we owe it to our city to rise united!” Shivakumar said.

Reacting to this, Mazumdar-Shaw stated, “I agree with you – it’s a collective effort with a mindset of urgency and quality. Let’s show everyone how we can fix our city.”

Minister Santhosh Lad had stated, “Anyone criticising my government, I respect it. You ask Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw to react to the Union government on GST? Ask her why she doesn’t speak about GST? They fear. We are proud that our government is democratic, and anyone can criticise.”

Responding to a social media post by Mazumdar-Shaw on poor road infrastructure and garbage management in Bengaluru, Minister for IT and BT Priyank Kharge had questioned whether she would be able to make the same observations in states like Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh.

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw responded, “All I am seeking is garbage clearance and road resurfacing, which ought to be done by the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA). Government ministers need to hold them responsible and accountable for shoddy and slow work. Here, government and citizens need to be on the same page.”



