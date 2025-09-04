Udupi Police Apprehend Four in Online Trading Fraud Case, Rs 4,00,000 Recovered

Udupi: The Cyber Economic and Narcotics (CEN) Police have successfully apprehended four individuals implicated in an online trading fraud case. The arrests follow a complaint filed by Jossy Ravindra D’Cruz, a 54-year-old resident of Shankarpura, Kapu, who was allegedly defrauded of Rs 75,00,000.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Mohammad Kais (20), a resident of Kodikere, Surathkal; Ahmed Anveez (20), a resident of Hejamadi Kannangar; Sapwan (30), a resident of Bantwal; and Taseer (31). The arrests were made as part of an ongoing investigation into the fraudulent scheme.

According to police reports, Mr. D’Cruz was initially contacted via Facebook in February 2025 by an individual identifying herself as Arohi Agarwal. Subsequently, Ms. Agarwal shared her WhatsApp contact information with Mr. D’Cruz and persuaded him to invest in FXCM Gold Trading, assuring him of substantial returns. Trusting the assurances, Mr. D’Cruz proceeded to transfer a total of Rs 75,00,000 through multiple transactions from his personal bank account.

Upon realizing he had been defrauded, Mr. D’Cruz filed a formal complaint with the Udupi CEN Police Station, leading to the registration of Crime No. 21/2025 under Sections 66(C) and 66(D) of the IT Act, and Section 318(4) of the BNS Act.

Under the direction of Udupi Superintendent of Police (SP) Hariram Shankar, IPS, and with the guidance of Additional SP Sudhakar Nayak and DySP Dr. Harsha Priyamvada, IPS, a specialized police team was formed. The team, led by Inspector Ramachandra Nayak, ASI Umesh Jogi, and comprising staff members Praveen Kumar, Praveen Shettigar, Venkatesh, Dharmappa, Raghavendra, Rajesh, and Deekshit, successfully executed the operation that led to the apprehension of the accused.

During the arrest, authorities seized mobile phones and Rs 4,00,000 in cash from the accused’s possession. These items are currently being examined as potential evidence in the ongoing investigation.

Law enforcement officials have stated that other individuals involved in the fraudulent scheme remain at large. Efforts are currently underway to locate, apprehend, and bring them to justice. The investigation is ongoing.