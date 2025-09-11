Udupi Police Apprehend Two Individuals for Ganja Smuggling, Seize Assets Worth Rs 72 Lakh

Udupi: In a significant operation targeting narcotics trafficking, Udupi police have arrested two individuals allegedly involved in the transportation and sale of ganja. The arrests were made near the Kinnimulki welcome arch in Kadekar village, Udupi taluk, as confirmed by Superintendent of Police (SP) Hariram Shankar.

The apprehended individuals have been identified as Ganesh, 38, hailing from the Mysuru district, and P. Gopal Reddy, 43, from Andhra Pradesh. The operation was executed under the directives of Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Dr. Harsha Priyamvada IPS, of the Karkala Sub-Division, and under the supervision of D.T. Prabhu, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of the Udupi Sub-Division.

A specialized team, comprising Malpe Circle Inspector Ramachandra Nayak and officers from the CEN Crime Police Station, conducted the operation leading to the arrests. The team included Praveen Kumar, Praveen Shettigar, Yateen Kumar, Raghavendra, Dikshit, Nilesh, Mayappa, Muttappa, and Pavan from the CEN Station, along with Praveen from the Malpe Station and Srinivas from the Udupi Traffic Station.

During the operation, authorities seized a substantial quantity of ganja, weighing 65 kg 039 g, with an estimated value ranging between Rs 32 lakh and Rs 50 lakh. In addition to the narcotics, a goods lorry valued at Rs 20 lakh, Rs 1,520 in cash, and two mobile phones with an estimated value of Rs 20,000 were confiscated.

The total value of the seized property is estimated to be approximately Rs 72,21,520, marking a considerable blow to the illicit drug trade in the region. The arrested individuals are currently in police custody, and further investigations are underway to ascertain the extent of their network and involvement in other related offenses.