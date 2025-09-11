Mangalorean Author Reshel Bretny Fernandes Nominated for Indian Literary Excellence Award

Mangalore: Reshel Bretny Fernandes, a distinguished author hailing from Mangalore, has been nominated for the esteemed Indian Literary Excellence Award. This prestigious recognition is bestowed upon Ms. Fernandes for her compelling literary work, “Bharat at 2047: Role of Youth,” a book that has garnered significant attention for its insightful exploration of India’s trajectory and the pivotal role of its youth in shaping the nation’s future.

The nomination marks a significant milestone in Ms. Fernandes’s literary career, underscoring the impact and relevance of her writing in contemporary Indian discourse. “Bharat at 2047: Role of Youth” delves into the aspirations, challenges, and potential contributions of young Indians as the nation progresses towards its centenary of independence. The book examines various facets of youth engagement, including education, innovation, social responsibility, and leadership, offering a comprehensive perspective on their role in building a prosperous and equitable India.

SMP Publications, a renowned publishing house committed to promoting literary excellence, has announced Ms. Fernandes as a recipient of the Indian Literary Excellence Award 2025 in recognition of her outstanding contribution to Indian literature. The annual awards ceremony, a highlight of the literary calendar, will celebrate Ms. Fernandes’s achievement alongside other exceptional authors and literary figures.

Ms. Fernandes’s nomination has been met with widespread acclaim from literary circles, academic institutions, and youth organizations alike. Her work has been lauded for its insightful analysis, engaging narrative, and its capacity to inspire meaningful dialogue on the future of India. The book has been widely disseminated and has become a valuable resource for students, researchers, and policymakers seeking to understand the perspectives and aspirations of young Indians.

In a statement, Ms. Fernandes expressed her gratitude for the nomination and emphasized her commitment to promoting youth empowerment through her writing. She stated, “I am deeply honored to receive this prestigious nomination. It is my sincere hope that ‘Bharat at 2047: Role of Youth’ will continue to inspire young people to actively participate in shaping the future of our nation.”

Ms. Fernandes’s nomination serves as an inspiration to aspiring authors and a testament to the power of literature in shaping societal perspectives and driving positive change.