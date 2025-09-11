Udupi Police Apprehend Two Suspects Following Shooting Incident

Udupi: The Hiriyadka police have successfully apprehended two individuals in connection with a recent shooting incident that occurred during a hunting excursion. The suspects, identified as Pradeep, 32, a resident of Kondadi in Kudi village, and Manoj, 25, from Guddeangadi in Hiriyadka, were taken into custody on September 10, law enforcement officials confirmed.

The arrests stem from an incident that transpired on the early morning of September 1, when a firearm was discharged in a field near the residence of Gururaj Manjiththaya in Kanjaru. The projectile struck the windshield of a car parked on the property before impacting the wooden door of the house. Authorities initiated an investigation following the registration of a formal complaint at the Hiriyadka Police Station.

During the course of the investigation, police seized an unlicensed country-made pistol valued at ₹50,000, along with seven live bullets and a motorbike worth ₹40,000. These items were confiscated from the accused individuals.

Following their arrest, Pradeep and Manoj were presented before the court and subsequently remanded to judicial custody, according to police reports.

The operation was executed under the supervision and direction of several high-ranking officers, including Udupi District Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar, Additional SP Sudhakar, Sub-Divisional DYSP Prabhu D.T., and Circle Inspector Gopikrishna. Hiriyadka SIs Puneeth Kumar Vithal Malavadkar, along with staff members Praveen Rai, Krishna, and Karthik, were also integral to the successful apprehension of the suspects.

Authorities have reaffirmed their commitment to conducting a thorough investigation into the matter and ensuring that all individuals involved are held accountable. The possession and use of unlicensed firearms remain a serious concern, and law enforcement agencies are dedicated to curbing such illegal activities within the district.