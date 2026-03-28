Udupi Police Arrest Five in Connection with Assaulting Officers and Alleged Betting Racket

Udupi: Law enforcement officials apprehended five individuals in connection with two separate incidents involving alleged assaults on police officers and obstruction of official duty within the jurisdictions of the Karkala and Shirva police stations. The arrests also stem from an investigation into a suspected betting racket.

The accused are Sudarshan Shetty, 29, a resident of Nada village in Kundapur; Kartavya Shetty, 27, of Heruru village; Arun Shetty, 29, from Mudoor village, Byndoor taluk; Tejas, 28, of Belanje village, Hebri; and Prajwal Shetty, 28, a resident of Shiruru, Byndoor.

The initial incident occurred on March 27th at approximately 2:30 PM near the Hanchikatte Honda showroom. Sub-Inspector Prasanna M.S. of the Karkala Rural Police Station and his team were conducting routine vehicle checks when they signaled a black Fortuner, registration number KA15Z0007, to halt. The vehicle was approaching from the Banglegudde circle.

According to police reports, the occupants—Sudarshan Shetty, Kartavya Shetty, Arun Shetty, Srikanth, and Shashikanth – allegedly attempted to run down the police personnel with the Fortuner. Authorities claim this action was intended to cause grievous bodily harm and prevent the officers from executing their assigned duties. A formal case has been registered at the Karkala Town Police Station regarding this incident.

Later that same day, at approximately 3:10 PM, Sub-Inspector Manjunath Marabada, while on duty in the Padavu area of Shirva village, signaled the same vehicle to stop. The vehicle was reportedly moving suspiciously from Belman towards Shirva.

The police report states that the driver slowed the vehicle and then forcibly pushed the complainant, Sub-Inspector Marabada, from the window, obstructing him from performing his duty. The driver then allegedly attempted to flee the scene. However, a head constable stationed in Shirva town successfully intercepted the vehicle. During subsequent questioning, the occupants identified themselves as Sudarshan Shetty, Kartavya Shetty, and Arun Shetty.

Further investigation revealed the alleged involvement of the accused, along with Srikanth, Shashikanth, Tejas of Hebri, and Prajwal of Byndoor, in an illicit gambling operation. Authorities claim the group defrauded individuals by collecting funds under the guise of cricket betting.

A separate case has been registered at the Shirva Police Station concerning these allegations. Police officials stated that the arrested individuals will be presented before the court to face charges related to the aforementioned incidents. The investigation is ongoing.