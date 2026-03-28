Byndoor: Suspect Apprehended in Attempted Burglary Case

Byndoor: Law enforcement officials successfully apprehended a suspect in connection with an attempted house break-in and theft that occurred in Byndoor on March 18th. The accused, identified as Pouzan Ahmed, is charged with attempting to burglarize the residence of Fatima Apapi, located in the Konamakki area of Shiroor village, within the Byndoor taluk.

According to reports, the incident transpired at approximately 3:00 AM when the complainant, Fatima Apapi (38), was asleep in her home. An unidentified individual, later identified as Pouzan Ahmed, allegedly gained unauthorized entry by forcibly opening the back door. The suspect, believed to be approximately 25 years old, entered the premises intending to commit theft.

Upon entry, the accused targeted a Godrej cupboard within the house, searching for valuables. However, events changed when Fatima Apapi woke up, discovered the intruder, and raised an alarm. In response to the commotion, the accused immediately fled the scene through the same back door he used to enter.

Following the incident, Fatima Apapi promptly filed a formal complaint at the Byndoor Police Station, leading to the registration of a case and the commencement of an investigation.

Law enforcement efforts culminated in the successful tracing and apprehension of the accused, Pouzan Ahmed. Further investigation revealed that Ahmed is also implicated in a separate case involving reckless motorcycle stunt riding, currently registered at the Kundapur Traffic Police Station.

The arrest was executed under the guidance and supervision of Kundapur Sub-Division DySP H.D. Kulkarni and Byndoor Circle Inspector Shivakumar. A dedicated special team was assembled to spearhead the investigation, comprising PSI Sunil Kumar B.Y., PSI Naveen P. Borakar, HC Chandrashekar, PC Chidanand, PC Malappa Desai, and Ramdas.

Following his arrest, Pouzan Ahmed was presented before the court, which subsequently ordered him to be remanded to judicial custody.