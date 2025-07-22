Udupi Police Arrest Four in Connection with Separate Incidents, Including Two Rowdy-Sheeters

Udupi: Udupi police have apprehended four individuals, including two individuals identified as rowdy-sheeters, following two separate incidents that transpired on July 20th at the Siri Mudi Hotel in Santhekatte, Kalthur, within the jurisdiction of the Hebri Police Station.

The arrests stem from an alleged assault and a subsequent complaint of caste-based abuse. According to police reports, rowdy-sheeters Srikant Kulal and Sadanand Poojary, allegedly in collaboration with Santosh Naik, perpetrated a violent assault on Rajesh Naik, also identified as a rowdy. Rajesh Naik sustained serious injuries as a result of the attack and is currently undergoing medical treatment at the Udupi District Government Hospital.

Following the assault, Santosh Naik filed a counter-complaint with the Hebri Police Station, alleging that Rajesh Naik had directed caste-based derogatory remarks towards him. Based on this complaint, a separate case was registered.

In connection with the attempted murder case, police have arrested Srikant Kulal, 29, a resident of Santhekatte, Kalthur village; Santosh Naik, 43, a resident of Kenjoor; and Sadanand Poojary, 46, also a resident of Santhekatte. In the case related to caste-based abuse, Rajesh Naik, 30, of Santhekatte, has been taken into custody.

Authorities have confirmed that multiple prior cases have been registered against Srikant Kulal, Sadanand Poojary, and Rajesh Naik at the Hebri Police Station. All four accused individuals were presented before the court and have been remanded to judicial custody pending further investigation. The investigation into both incidents is ongoing.