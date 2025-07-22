Congress protests at Jantar Mantar for J&K statehood restoration

Delhi: Jammu and Kashmir Congress leaders led by JK Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) president, Tariq Hameed Karra, held a protest at Jantar Mantar for immediate restoration of statehood to J&K and including Ladakh region in the 6th schedule.

The protest was held at a time when both houses of the Parliament were in Monsoon session. Congress president, Mallikarjun Kharge and the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, have extended full support to the J&K Congress leaders and workers who came to Jantar Mantar to raise their voice for statehood restoration to J&K and inclusion of Ladakh in the 6th schedule of the Constitution.

A Congress spokesperson said that the Jammu & Kashmir Congress today staged a massive protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, led by JKPCC President, Tariq Hameed Karra, CLP Leader G.A. Mir, and AICC General Secretary in-charge of J&K and Ladakh Syed Naseer Hussain.

The protest called for the immediate restoration of full statehood to Jammu & Kashmir and strongly condemned the BJP’s undemocratic, authoritarian, and unconstitutional suppression of democratic rights in the region.

Over 500 Congress workers and leaders from across Jammu & Kashmir travelled to Delhi by buses, raising slogans such as ‘Delhi Chalo’ and ‘Hamari Riyasat Hamara Haq.’ Braving long journeys and security restrictions, they came to amplify the voice of the people of the erstwhile state.

Carrying placards that read ‘Loktantra Bahal Karo’, ‘Statehood Wapas Karo’, and ‘Jammu Kashmir Ke Saath Nyaay Karo’, the protest featured passionate speeches, patriotic slogans, and a united call to end bureaucratic rule and restore democracy.

Addressing the protest at Jantar Mantar, AICC General Secretary (Organisation) K. C. Venugopal said that when the Lt. Governor himself admits to grave security lapses in the Pahalgam terror attack, it vindicates our stand.

“Unelected, unaccountable administrators cannot replace a democratically elected government. Jammu & Kashmir deserves its dignity, its Assembly, and its voice. The Congress Party will not rest until democracy is fully restored,” he said.

He pointed out that this Delhi protest is part of the Congress party’s sustained movement and follows two major demonstrations previously held in Jammu and Srinagar.

On Sunday, the Jammu & Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) organised a major protest at the city centre in Jammu, where PCC president Tariq Hameed Karra and CLP Leader G.A. Mir were detained by police while peacefully demanding statehood, democratic elections, and restoration of constitutional rights.

A party spokesperson said that despite the crackdown, hundreds of Congress workers continued their protest undeterred, reflecting the growing public anger against the BJP’s repressive policies.

“On Saturday, the protest was held at the Congress headquarters in Srinagar, where senior leaders addressed a large gathering of grassroots workers who were cordoned off inside the premises by the state machinery,” he said.