Udupi Police Intensify Crackdown on Drug-Related Activities

Udupi: Superintendent of Police (SP) of Udupi, Hariram Shankar, has announced a stringent crackdown on the sale and consumption of drugs within the Udupi district. In a recent video message, SP Shankar urged the public to actively participate in curbing the drug menace by providing information to the police regarding any instances of drug consumption or sales they may be aware of.

According to official data, Udupi police have been actively pursuing drug-related cases. In 2022, authorities apprehended 282 individuals in connection with approximately 262 cases. The following year, 2023, saw an increase in arrests, with 304 individuals taken into custody across 272 cases.

The enforcement efforts have continued into 2024. As of the latest update, 153 individuals have been arrested in 123 cases. Specifically, during the first six months of this year, 87 cases were registered, leading to the arrest of 107 accused individuals.

SP Hariram Shankar also highlighted a recent operation in which Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officers from New Delhi apprehended an individual involved in drug trafficking who was operating within Udupi. This collaborative effort underscores the commitment of law enforcement agencies to combat drug-related crimes in the region.