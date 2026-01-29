Udupi Police Launch Special Drive Against Buses and Lorries Violating Safety Regulations

Udupi: The Udupi police have initiated a special enforcement drive targeting buses operating without doors and lorries without the mandated speed governors, in accordance with resolutions passed during the District Road Safety Authority meeting. The initiative follows the expiration of a previously issued deadline for bus operators to install doors on their vehicles and for owners of sand-transporting lorries to implement speed governors.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Hariram Shankar confirmed that the operation, initiated on Wednesday, involved comprehensive inspections across the district. Law enforcement personnel scrutinized a total of 1,100 buses, identifying approximately 108 vehicles in violation of established regulations, notably those operating without functioning doors. These vehicles were subsequently issued fines.

In a parallel effort, authorities inspected 1,352 lorries involved in the transportation of sand, stone, and soil. The inspections revealed that 56 vehicles were in contravention of regulations, primarily due to overloading and the absence of functional speed governors. Penalties were imposed on the offending vehicles.

SP Hariram Shankar emphasized the Udupi police’s commitment to enforcing road safety measures and ensuring compliance with regulatory standards.

Looking ahead, a meeting has been scheduled with city bus owners for January 29 at 3:00 PM at the Deputy Commissioner’s office. The agenda includes discussions on bus timings and other pertinent issues related to public transportation within the city.

The Superintendent of Police affirmed that the enforcement drive targeting buses and lorries will persist in a phased approach in the coming days. This sustained effort aims to ensure the diligent implementation of decisions formulated by committees under the leadership of the Deputy Commissioner during meetings of the Regional Transport Authority and the District Road Safety Authority. The Udupi police department is dedicated to upholding road safety standards and fostering a secure transportation environment for all citizens.