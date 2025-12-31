Udupi Police Ramp Up Security for New Year’s Celebrations, Urge Responsible Conduct

Udupi: In anticipation of New Year’s Eve festivities, the Udupi District Police Department has announced comprehensive security measures aimed at ensuring a safe and orderly celebration for residents and visitors alike. Superintendent of Police (SP) Hariram Shankar has issued a public appeal, urging everyone to “Celebrate the New Year Responsibly.”

The extensive security plan includes increased police presence, heightened patrolling, and enhanced surveillance systems throughout the district. According to SP Shankar, all highway patrol and Hoysala vehicles have been mandated to patrol national highways on New Year’s Day. The police department has issued a stern warning, stating that stringent legal action will be taken against individuals found driving under the influence of alcohol, engaging in dangerous stunts such as wheeling, or participating in any other unlawful activities.

Preparations for the enhanced security measures began on December 31st with a meeting involving Circle Police Inspectors and Station House Officers. The focus of the meeting was to discuss and implement specific safety protocols for coastal areas, including beaches and seashores, which are expected to attract large crowds.

Authorities are conducting thorough inspections of all homestays, hotels, resorts, pubs, and bars within each police station’s jurisdiction. These inspections are designed to prevent illegal activities, particularly rave parties and drug-related gatherings. The police are also actively monitoring social media platforms, online booking services, and websites to identify and address any potential security concerns related to New Year’s Eve events.

Manipal, a town known for its vibrant nightlife, will see a significant deployment of both male and female police personnel in pubs within the Manipal Police Station limits. The Udupi district “Akkapade” team will also be strategically positioned within the city to provide additional support and maintain order.

Recognizing the importance of protecting vulnerable populations, the police department has prioritized the safety of women and children. Measures have also been implemented to ensure the security of foreign nationals visiting the district. The message of responsible celebration is being actively disseminated through various social media channels, reinforcing the SP’s appeal.

To effectively monitor large public gatherings and maintain law and order, the Udupi District Police will utilize special drone cameras. The department has deployed over 500 police officers and personnel throughout the district specifically for New Year’s Eve. The security apparatus also includes three drone cameras, ten additional patrolling vehicles, and 24 public address systems.

Reinforcing the ground presence, a total of 13 District Armed Reserve (DAR) platoons and two Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) platoons have been strategically deployed at key locations across the district to provide additional security and ensure a peaceful New Year’s celebration for all. The Udupi Police Department is committed to maintaining law and order and ensuring a safe and enjoyable New Year’s Eve for everyone in the district.