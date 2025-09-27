Udupi: Rowdy-Sheeter Saif Brutally Murdered in Kodavoor; Police Suspect Three Assailants

Udupi: Superintendent of Police (SP) Hariram Shankar has released a statement concerning the brutal murder of rowdy-sheeter Saif, which occurred in Salmar, Kodavoor near Udupi. The heinous crime is suspected to have been perpetrated by three assailants between the hours of 10:00 am and 11:00 am, according to initial police reports.

Saif, the victim, had a substantial criminal history, with as many as eighteen criminal cases registered against him. He was officially listed as a rowdy-sheeter at both the Hiriyadka and Udupi police stations, further underscoring his involvement in organized crime. Additionally, Saif was an accused individual in two separate murder cases, indicating a prolonged engagement with violent criminal activities.

SP Shankar stated that preliminary information suggests a coordinated assault by three attackers. The accused are currently believed to be employees of the AKMS private bus company. However, authorities have yet to confirm the exact motive behind the killing, and the identities of the accused remain unconfirmed. The ongoing investigation is expected to reveal the precise reasons underpinning the violent act, the SP affirmed.

Eyewitness accounts and preliminary forensic analysis indicate that the attackers employed bladed weapons, including knives and swords, during the assault. Saif sustained multiple stab injuries across his body, indicative of a determined and violent attack.

The murder transpired at Saif’s Malpe residence while he was alone. Although his primary residence is located in Manipal, Saif had been temporarily residing at the Malpe location.

SP Shankar further commented that a key aspect of the investigation will be to determine whether the killing was executed as an act of revenge for previous murders with which Saif was linked. This line of inquiry is considered crucial in establishing a definitive motive and identifying potential conspirators.

As of the time of this report, the Scene of Crime Officers (SOCO) team is en route to the crime scene to conduct a thorough forensic examination. Their investigation is expected to provide critical evidence and further insights into the circumstances surrounding Saif’s murder. The Udupi police department has assured the public that a comprehensive and diligent investigation is underway to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Udupi: A prominent rowdy sheeter, Saifuddin, was fatally shot near Kodavoor, in close proximity to Malpe, on Saturday. Saifuddin, who was also known as the owner of AKMS Bus, a transport business operating in Manipal, was reportedly attacked by unidentified assailants.

Preliminary reports indicate that the assailants attacked with swords on Saifuddin. Sources close to the investigation suggest that the perpetrators further assaulted the victim even after the initial shots were fired, before absconding from the location.

The gravity of the situation prompted a swift response from law enforcement. Udupi District Superintendent of Police, Hariram Shankar, personally inspected the crime scene to gather firsthand information and assess the situation.

In the wake of this violent incident, the Malpe police have officially registered a case and have initiated a comprehensive investigation into the murder. Authorities are currently pursuing all available leads to identify and apprehend those responsible for the crime. The investigation is ongoing, and further details are awaited as the police continue their efforts to unravel the circumstances surrounding Saifuddin’s death.