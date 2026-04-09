Udupi Secures Top Rank in II PUC Results; MLA Suvarna Calls for Infrastructure Investment

Udupi: Udupi district has emerged as the state leader in the II PUC (Pre-University Certificate) examinations, achieving a pass percentage of 96.39%. This accomplishment has been met with commendation from Udupi MLA Yashpal Suvarna, who extended his congratulations to the students, educators, and the Education Department for their collective success.

MLA Suvarna noted that the consistent high performance of the coastal districts, with Udupi and Dakshina Kannada securing the first and second positions respectively, underscores the superior quality of education prevalent in the region. He emphasized the significance of this achievement at the state level and its implications for the future of education in the State.

Recognizing the need to sustain and enhance Udupi’s academic excellence, MLA Suvarna has appealed to the Hon’ble Chief Minister and the Education Minister to allocate substantial funding for infrastructural development within the district’s educational institutions. He specifically requested a grant of Rs 25 crore dedicated to improving school and college infrastructure to provide a more conducive learning environment for students.

Furthermore, acknowledging the influx of students from other districts seeking educational opportunities in Udupi, MLA Suvarna advocated for an additional allocation of Rs 25 crore for hostel construction. He asserted that this investment would significantly benefit thousands of students by providing safe and affordable accommodation while they pursue their academic goals.

MLA Suvarna also addressed the pressing issue of teacher shortages in government schools and colleges throughout the district. Despite this challenge, he lauded the commendable efforts of both students and teachers in achieving exceptional results. He stressed the urgency for the state government to prioritize filling vacant teaching positions to bolster the education system and ensure students receive the required guidance and support.

In closing, MLA Suvarna, speaking on behalf of the citizens of Udupi, reiterated his heartfelt congratulations to the students, teaching staff, school managements, parents, and Education Department officials. He acknowledged their dedication and hard work in bringing pride to the district through their collective achievement in securing the top position in the II PUC examinations. He reaffirmed his commitment to advocating for the continued improvement of Udupi’s education system, ensuring it remains a beacon of academic excellence for years to come.