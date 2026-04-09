Udupi Tops II PUC Results; Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar congratulates Students

Bengaluru: Udupi district has emerged as the frontrunner in Karnataka, achieving the highest pass percentage of 96.39% in the recently concluded II PUC (Pre-University Certificate) examinations. This accomplishment has drawn accolades from Smt. Lakshmi Hebbalkar, the Minister for Women and Child Development and the Minister in charge of Udupi district.

Minister Hebbalkar conveyed her heartfelt congratulations to the students, faculty, and staff of the Education Department, recognising their collective efforts in attaining this significant milestone. In a press release issued earlier today, the Minister emphasized Udupi’s longstanding reputation as an academic hub, attracting students from various regions beyond the district’s boundaries.

“Udupi district has consistently demonstrated exceptional academic performance,” stated Minister Hebbalkar. “Maintaining a position within the top two ranks in the PUC results for consecutive years is an achievement worthy of high praise.”

The Minister further acknowledged the dedication and commitment of the Education Department personnel and the various colleges within the district, whose concerted efforts secured the coveted top rank. She extended her best wishes to the students for their future endeavors, expressing confidence in their ability to excel in their chosen fields.

The achievement underscores Udupi’s commitment to academic excellence and serves as an inspiration for other districts across the state. The consistent performance reflects the quality of education imparted in the region and the conducive learning environment fostered by the educational institutions.