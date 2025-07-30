Udupi: Teachers Urged to Prioritize Skill Development in Students for Modern Age

Udupi: In a rapidly evolving technological landscape, educators must prioritize the development of technological skills alongside traditional academic learning to adequately prepare students for future success. This was the key message delivered by Brigadier Dr. Surjit Singh Pabla, Head of the Manipal Skill Development Centre, during the inauguration of a Faculty Enhancement Workshop held on Wednesday at the Kakunjë Anugraha Pastoral Centre in Udupi.

The workshop, a collaborative effort between the Manipal Skill Development Centre, the Catholic Education Society of the Diocese of Udupi, and Infosys Springboard, brought together over 70 schoolteachers from across the district to address the growing importance of integrating skill development and digital literacy into the school curriculum.

Brigadier Pabla emphasized that technological proficiency is no longer merely an advantage but a necessity for students pursuing higher education and conducting effective research. He asserted that Information Technology (IT) serves as a critical tool across all disciplines, including education, and teachers must acquire expertise in these areas to effectively guide students in leveraging its benefits.

“In today’s age, information technology is a crucial tool across every field, including education. The government is also increasingly focusing on incorporating skill development and digital learning into school curricula. With the rapid growth of information technology, teachers must gain expertise in these areas to help students benefit from them,” stated Brigadier Pabla.

He further elaborated that Information and Communication Technology (ICT) skills empower students to access resources from diverse fields. By harnessing technological tools, students can enhance their prospects for securing better employment opportunities in today’s competitive global market.

The inaugural session also featured Dr. Anjayya Devineni, Registrar of the Manipal Skill Development Centre, Rajalakshmi Anandhan, Programme Coordinator, and resource persons Aishwarya Rajeev and Deeptha Padmanabhan. Rev. Vincent Crasta, Secretary of the Catholic Education Society of the Diocese of Udupi, extended a warm welcome to the attendees, while Cynthia Menezes served as the program’s anchor and delivered the vote of thanks.

Throughout the workshop, participating teachers received comprehensive training on integrating Artificial Intelligence (AI) into the school curriculum and exploring effective approaches to skill development. The initiative underscores the commitment of educational institutions and organizations to equip educators with the necessary tools and knowledge to foster a generation of digitally literate and skilled individuals.



