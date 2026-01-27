Udupi Tourist Boat Tragedy: Death Toll Climbs to Three with Another Young Woman Succumbing to Injuries

Udupi: The tragic aftermath of Monday’s tourist boat mishap at the astuary, near Kodibengre in Kodi Kanyana village, continues to unfold as a third victim has succumbed to her injuries. Disha, a 26-year-old woman from Mysuru, passed away Tuesday evening while receiving treatment at a private hospital in Manipal.

The incident has now claimed the lives of three young individuals. Shankarappa, 27, hailing from Harave village in the Chamarajanagar district, and Sindhu, 25, a resident of Mooguru in the Nanjangud taluk of Chamarajanagar district, were pronounced dead on Monday following the capsizing of the boat.

Dharmaraj, 26, another victim of the tragedy, remains in critical condition and is currently receiving intensive care at Manipal Hospital. Sources indicate that he is responding to treatment.

All four individuals were employees of Gold Crest India Private Limited, a private company based in Mysuru. They were part of a group of 28 employees who had embarked on a two-day tour from Mysuru, arriving by bus and lodging at a homestay in Malpe Kadike.

The unfortunate incident occurred during a leisure boat ride on Monday, when the boat they were traveling on reportedly capsized. The circumstances surrounding the capsizing are currently under investigation.

Local authorities have registered a case at the Malpe Police Station and are conducting a thorough inquiry into the incident. The investigation aims to determine the cause of the accident and ascertain whether any safety regulations were violated.