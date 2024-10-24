Udupi Town Police hand over 30 mobile phones to its owners

Udupi: The Udupi Town police handed over 30 lost and stolen mobile phones worth Rs 2 lakh to their rightful owners on Thursday, October 24.

Speaking to the Media, Prabhu DT DySP Udupi said that based on complaints of missing and lost mobile phones received through the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal and e-Lost complaint lodged on the KSP application, the Cyber Economic and Narcotics Crime (CEN Crime) Police Station and the police registered cases and successfully tracked and recovered such phones.

The mobile phones were either stolen while traveling, misplaced during the journey, or snatched by offenders. He added that 30 complaints of mobile theft have been resolved now, and the equipment has been handed over to its owners.