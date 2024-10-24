Workshop for City Zone Commission Members Held at Holy Cross Church, Kulshekhar

Mangaluru – A significant workshop convening members from 21 commissions across the 12 city deanery churches, including Kulshekhar, Bondel, Neermarga, Paldane, Bajal, Kelarai, Derebail, Permai, Vamanjoor, Angelore, and Shaktinagar, was held on Thursday, October 24, 2024, at the Holy Cross Church auditorium in Kulshekhar. This event, organized under the auspices of the Mangalore Diocese City Deanery, sought to provide essential information, encourage the exchange of ideas, and clarify queries among participants.

The workshop was inaugurated by the Bishop of Mangalore Diocese, Most Rev. Dr. Peter Paul Saldanha, who delivered valuable insights pertinent to the functioning and objectives of the commissions. The attendees were treated to a comprehensive two-hour presentation by Fr. Faustin Lobo, who offered an extensive overview of the commission’s activities.

Rev. Fr. James D’Souza, Vicar of the City Deanery, extended a warm welcome to the participants and underscored the workshop’s importance in fostering collaboration and understanding among the church commissions. Rev. Fr. Vijay Monteiro commenced the proceedings with an opening prayer ritual, setting a solemn tone for the day’s activities.

Prominent figures, including Rev. Fr. Clany D’Souza, Rev. Fr. Alvin D’Souza, Rev. Fr. Clifford Fernandes, the parish priest of Cordel Church, and Diocesan Public Relations Officer Roy Castelino, graced the event with their presence. The active participation of priests, vice presidents, secretaries, commission coordinators, and religious sisters from the diverse church communities was notable throughout the session.

In a heartfelt segment, Rev. Fr. Frederic Monteiro, the Parish Priest of Angelore Church, led a special prayer. Dolphy D’Souza, the coordinator of the 21 commissions of Cordel Church, delivered the keynote address, emphasizing the collaborative spirit of the commissions. The event concluded with a vote of thanks presented by Santhosh D’Costa, who expressed gratitude to all participants and contributors, highlighting the workshop’s success in enhancing communication among church members within the region.