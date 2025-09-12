Udupi: Youth Accused of Stabbing Woman Found Dead in Well Following Victim’s Demise

Udupi: A youth accused of fatally stabbing a young woman, following the rejection of his marriage proposal, was discovered deceased in a well in close proximity to the victim’s residence. The incident has sent shockwaves through the community of Chegribettu, Kokkarnne, where both the accused and the victim resided.

The deceased has been identified as Karthik, the primary suspect in the brutal attack on Rakshita (24), a resident of Chegribettu. Preliminary reports indicate that Karthik, a distant relative of the victim, had expressed his desire to marry Rakshita, a proposition that was met with staunch opposition from her family. Furthermore, Rakshita had reportedly blocked Karthik from establishing any form of communication with her.

According to police reports, the alleged assault occurred on Friday morning as Rakshita was en route to her workplace. Karthik, arriving on a motorcycle, purportedly attacked Rakshita, inflicting severe stab wounds to her abdomen and slitting her throat with a knife. Following the assault, Karthik fled the scene, abandoning his motorcycle nearby.

Later that evening, authorities discovered Karthik’s body in a well situated near Rakshita’s house. Law enforcement officials are currently investigating the incident as a potential suicide.

Rakshita, who sustained critical injuries to her stomach and neck during the attack, was immediately transported to KMC Hospital in Manipal. Despite intensive medical intervention, she succumbed to her injuries later that evening.

The Brahmavar Police Station has registered a case, and a comprehensive investigation is currently underway to ascertain the precise sequence of events and the motivations behind the tragic incident. Authorities are meticulously examining all available evidence to ensure a thorough and impartial inquiry.