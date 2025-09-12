Indrali Railway Bridge Set to Open for Traffic on September 22

Udupi: The Indrali railway bridge on National Highway 169 is slated to open for traffic on September 22, according to MP Kota Srinivas Poojary. The announcement followed an inspection of the ongoing works at the Indrali flyover and the Kelaparkala road on Saturday, with MP Poojary and Udupi MLA Yashpal Suvarna, accompanied by senior officials.

During a press briefing, MP Kota Srinivas Poojary stated that the construction of the Indrali flyover is nearing completion, with final adjustments currently in progress. He confirmed that the flyover will be open to vehicular traffic on September 22. Mr. Poojary also addressed the delayed repair work on the Kelaparkala road, explaining that heavy rainfall had necessitated a postponement. He announced that the repairs would commence on Monday, September 15, and that the National Highways Authority officials and contractors have been directed to expedite the project for completion within one week.

MLA Yashpal Suvarna added that the inauguration and opening of the Indrali railway flyover would coincide with the first day of Navaratri. He highlighted the deteriorated condition of the Kelaparkala road, which had rendered it largely impassable and caused considerable inconvenience to the public. He acknowledged MP Poojary’s intervention in securing additional funding for the road’s repair, ensuring a scientifically sound approach to the reconstruction, with the intention of completing the project within a week.

Both officials expressed their regret for the difficulties experienced by commuters and residents due to the road’s dilapidated state during the monsoon season. They appealed to the public for their cooperation and understanding during the upcoming repair works.

The inspection was also attended by Deputy Commissioner Swaroopa T.K., District Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar, Additional SP Sudhakar Naik, NHAI Engineer Manjunath Naik, and City Municipal Council members Sumitra Naik, Girish Anchan, and Ashok Naik.