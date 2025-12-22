Udupi Youth Congress Calls for Probe into BJP Yuva Morcha President over Alleged Employment of Undocumented Foreign Nationals

Udupi: The District Youth Congress has formally submitted a memorandum to the Superintendent of Police (SP), requesting a thorough investigation into what they describe as a significant case of potential treason involving Prithviraj Shetty, the district president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Yuva Morcha. The Youth Congress alleges that Mr. Shetty’s resort illegally employed foreign nationals lacking proper documentation, thereby posing a threat to national security.

Krishna Shetty, the district president of the Youth Congress, personally presented the memorandum to the SP, demanding the immediate apprehension of Mr. Prithviraj Shetty. Mr. Shetty asserted that the unauthorized employment and residence of foreign nationals within the country constitute a severe risk to internal security protocols. He underscored the legal obligation to report such individuals to the police and emphasized that resorts and lodges found employing individuals without valid identification or legal documentation are subject to punitive measures under existing law.

The Youth Congress memorandum further stipulates that stringent legal action should be initiated against owners and managers of resorts and lodges who provide employment or shelter to undocumented foreign nationals. The organization emphasized the mandatory requirement for management to obtain the prescribed e-Form and notify the district police office whenever foreign nationals visit or reside at their establishments. In instances where foreign nationals are found to lack proper documentation, the Youth Congress insists on immediate notification to both the local police station and the district police office.

In addition to addressing the specific allegations against Mr. Prithviraj Shetty, the Youth Congress urged authorities to ensure comprehensive oversight of all resorts and lodges within the district, to prevent any form of illegal or immoral activities. The organization has appealed to the Superintendent of Police to implement stringent measures against any such violations reported within the Udupi district.

Present during the submission of the memorandum were Youth Congress leaders Krishna Shetty, Naveen Saliyan, Mamatha Naik, Shamanth Kundapur, Afrid, Praveen Barkur, and other office-bearers, demonstrating the unified stance of the organization on this issue.