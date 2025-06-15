UK F-35 fighter jet makes emergency landing at Thiruvananthapuram airport

Thiruvananthapuram: A UK Royal Air Force F-35 fighter jet made an emergency landing at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport after reportedly running low on fuel during a routine mission over the Indian Ocean.

According to airport and defence sources, the fifth-generation stealth aircraft was operating from a British aircraft carrier deployed in the Indian Ocean region when it experienced difficulty in landing back on the vessel on Saturday night.

Multiple attempts were made by the pilot to land on the carrier, but rough sea conditions and turbulent winds rendered it unsafe for touchdown.

Faced with rapidly depleting fuel levels, the pilot contacted Indian air traffic controllers and sought emergency permission to land at the nearest civilian airfield.

The Thiruvananthapuram airport, located along the southern coast of Kerala, was identified as the most viable option.

Upon receiving the distress communication, airport authorities immediately declared a full-scale emergency as per protocol and activated all standard operating procedures to ensure a safe landing.

Fire and rescue teams, along with medical units, were kept on standby, while one of the runways was cleared for exclusive use by the fighter aircraft.

The F-35 successfully landed at the airport at around 9.30 p.m., drawing attention from aviation staff and security personnel due to the rarity of such high-profile military aircraft using a civilian airport.

Officials confirmed that the aircraft was not armed and did not pose any security risk.

Indian Air Force (IAF) and civil aviation authorities were quickly informed and coordinated ground arrangements, including refuelling and security clearance.

Sources added that a team of UK defence personnel stationed onboard the aircraft carrier had been in constant touch with both Indian authorities and the pilot throughout the ordeal.

After refuelling, the aircraft is expected to return to its carrier once sea conditions permit.

The incident marks a rare instance of a foreign military jet making an emergency landing on Indian soil during peacetime.

It also highlights the close coordination between Indian aviation authorities and foreign defence forces operating in the region.



