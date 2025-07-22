UK launches 50-Day military support campaign for Ukraine

London: British Defence Secretary John Healey announced the launch of a 50-day military support campaign for Ukraine, aligning with a recent warning issued by US President Donald Trump to Russia.

Healey said on social media platform X that at the Ukraine Defence Contact Group (UDCG) meeting held on Monday, participating countries reached a new agreement to supply critical air defence ammunition to Ukraine, “as part of a 50-day drive to arm Ukraine and force Putin to the negotiating table.”

Last week, Trump said that he had secured an agreement with NATO allies to facilitate large-scale arms deliveries to Ukraine. He also warned Russia that it would face a second round of tariffs if it fails to reach a peace deal within 50 days, Xinhua news agency reported.

At the UDCG meeting, Healey affirmed Britain’s support, saying that Britain “backs this policy” and will fully participate to ensure its success.

Healey also revealed that Britain and Germany have agreed to jointly provide air defence missiles to Ukraine. The partnership is part of a wider European initiative aimed at strengthening Ukraine’s defensive capabilities.

According to a press release from the British Ministry of Defence on Monday, Britain has already delivered more than 150 million pounds ($202.5 million) worth of air defence missiles and artillery to Ukraine over the past two months. The country is also ramping up procurement efforts to provide hundreds more air defence missiles and thousands of artillery shells.

In total, Britain is expected to spend at least 700 million pounds on air defence and artillery support for Ukraine this year, including the 150 million pounds worth of equipment already delivered, according to the release. (1 pound = 1.35 US dollars)