Ukraine denies delaying prisoner swap with Russia

Kyiv: Ukraine’s Coordinating Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War denied Russia’s claim that Kyiv is delaying a prisoner exchange agreed on Monday.

“Today’s statements by the Russian side do not reflect the reality and previously reached agreements,” the agency said in a statement on Saturday.

According to the statement, Ukraine has handed over to Russia the list of prisoners designated for the exchange, including those seriously wounded and ill. However, Russia has submitted different lists that “do not meet” the agreed parameters of the swap.

The agency said Ukraine has given Russia relevant comments and the next move is expected from the Russian side.

Earlier Saturday, Russia accused Ukraine of indefinitely delaying a planned swap of prisoners and the handover of fallen soldiers’ bodies, Xinhua news agency reported.

Russia said Ukraine unexpectedly postponed a transfer involving prisoners of war and the bodies of dead soldiers, leaving more than 1,200 frozen Ukrainian bodies waiting in refrigerated trucks at an exchange point with no one to collect them.

Russian Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky said in a Telegram post that Russia has handed over the first list of 640 prisoners to Ukraine and begun transferring bodies of dead Ukrainian soldiers, but Ukrainian negotiators did not arrive at the exchange site.

He urged Ukraine to “strictly adhere to the schedule and all agreements reached, and to immediately begin the exchange.”

During a second round of direct peace talks in Istanbul on Monday, Russia and Ukraine agreed to exchange more prisoners this weekend.