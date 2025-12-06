Ullal Beach Sparkles After Extensive Cleaning Drive Led by FMHMCH NSS Unit

Mangalore: In a concerted effort to promote environmental consciousness and community engagement, the National Service Scheme (NSS) unit of Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College & Hospital (FMHMCH), Deralakatte, Mangalore, orchestrated a comprehensive beach cleaning drive at Ullal Beach on December 6, 2025. The initiative, held from 6:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., was conducted in association with the Coastal Development Board, Government of Karnataka, and saw enthusiastic participation from students of Father Muller College of Pharmaceutical Sciences (FMCOPS) as well.

The event was graced by Shri M. A. Gafoor, Chairman of the Coastal Development Board, Government of Karnataka, who addressed the assembled volunteers. Shri Gafoor emphasised the crucial role that youth play in maintaining cleanliness and actively participating in environmental conservation efforts.

Rev. Fr. Faustine Lucas Lobo, Director of Father Muller Charitable Institutions, conveyed a message of encouragement and support to the volunteers. He emphasised the importance of conserving essential resources, such as water, land, and clean air, and expressed his appreciation for the students’ dedicated involvement in the endeavour.

The Ullal Beach Cleaning Drive was further honoured by the presence of several distinguished guests, including:

Shri Pradeep Dsouza, Secretary, Coastal Development Board, Govt. of Karnataka.

Shri Teja Murthy, Commissioner, Ullal City Council.

Rev. Fr. Nilesh Donald Crasta, Administrator, FMHMC & FMCOPS.

Rev. Fr. Ashwin Crasta, Assistant Administrator, FMHMC & FMCOPS.

Rev. Fr. Nelson Dheeraj Pais, Administrator, FMHPD.

Dr E. S. J. Prabhu Kiran, Principal, FMHMC.

Dr Satish S, Principal, FMCOPS.

Dr Vilma Meera Dsouza, Vice Principal, FMHMC.

Dr Deepa Pais, DMS, FMHMCH.

Dr Amitha P Baliga, UG Programme Coordinator, FMHMC.

Dr G. Rajachandra, PG Programme Coordinator, FMHMC.

A significant contingent of 150 NSS volunteers from FMHMC and FMCOPS actively participated in the cleaning drive, demonstrating a commendable sense of responsibility and unwavering enthusiasm for environmental protection. Their collective efforts resulted in a noticeable improvement in the cleanliness and overall aesthetic appeal of Ullal Beach.

Dr Deeraj Fernandes, NSS Programme Officer, extended a warm welcome to all attendees at the commencement of the event. Mr Sowhad, a Medical Social Worker, skillfully facilitated the program, ensuring its smooth execution.

The success of the Ullal Beach Cleaning Drive underscores the strong commitment of Father Muller institutions to environmental stewardship and community service. The active involvement of both students and staff reflects the institution’s dedication to fostering a culture of social responsibility and environmental awareness.

NSS Student Representatives, Mr Pranava and Ms Khushi, both from IV BHMS, were present to support the initiative. Mr Sriram, also from IV BHMS, served as the compere for the session, guiding the proceedings with professionalism and poise.